Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.68 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 114.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSM. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.