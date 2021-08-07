Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.97 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 31,692 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after buying an additional 10,980,186 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after buying an additional 5,820,248 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after buying an additional 4,108,971 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 577.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,331,000 after buying an additional 3,695,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,109,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,323,000 after buying an additional 3,600,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

