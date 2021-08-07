Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,082 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLNT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,854,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,289,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 812,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 492,990 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 268.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 410,158 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.48 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -343.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.88.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

