Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145,486 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 269,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 137,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CPRX opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

