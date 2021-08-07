Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,717 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of First American Financial worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in First American Financial by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First American Financial by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 203,690 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First American Financial by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $68.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $68.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAF. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

