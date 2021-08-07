Schroders (LON:SDR) Given New GBX 3,600 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Schroders currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,729 ($48.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,729 ($48.72). The company has a market capitalization of £10.53 billion and a PE ratio of 18.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,589.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Schroders’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total transaction of £190,872 ($249,375.49). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.51), for a total value of £890,000 ($1,162,790.70). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,513 shares of company stock worth $291,424,770.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

