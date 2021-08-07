Science Group (LON:SAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Science Group plc (LON:SAG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 443 ($5.79). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 443 ($5.79), with a volume of 18,704 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Science Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £179.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 411.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

