Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%.

Shares of STNG stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.33 million, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.10. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.