Scotiabank Raises H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.43.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$16.82 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.25 and a twelve month high of C$17.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

