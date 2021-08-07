Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 116,084 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Open Lending worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronit Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 46.2% during the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 15.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $8,837,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.