Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,020,000 after buying an additional 103,291 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,371,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,475,000 after buying an additional 100,492 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $693.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.52 and a 52-week high of $714.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $622.92.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,049 shares of company stock worth $22,138,280 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

