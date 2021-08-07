Scout Investments Inc. Has $11.55 Million Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 451,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,919 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 15.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOX. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.84 and a beta of 1.24.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

