Scout Investments Inc. Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,718 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Envestnet worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,215,000 after purchasing an additional 760,028 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 729,035 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,262,000 after acquiring an additional 708,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,812,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Envestnet by 415.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 400,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENV opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

