Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,178 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $13,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $518,437.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,488 shares of company stock worth $3,562,756. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

