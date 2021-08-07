Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,269 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of IAA worth $12,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in IAA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in IAA during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in IAA by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in IAA by 25.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in IAA during the first quarter valued at $193,000.

IAA stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.73.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

