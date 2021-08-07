Scout Investments Inc. Sells 22,967 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,967 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $996.84 million, a PE ratio of -147.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.61. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

