Scout Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,636 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.29% of Magnite worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 639.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after buying an additional 6,118,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Magnite by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Magnite by 415.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magnite by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 703,717 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $33.85 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $165,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 271,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,994,092.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,965 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

