Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall Sells 23,560 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $3,842,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 2nd, Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48.
- On Thursday, June 3rd, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $4,241,802.03.
Shares of Seagen stock opened at $160.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 1,074.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Seagen by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.
SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
