Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall Sells 23,560 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $3,842,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $4,241,802.03.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $160.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 1,074.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Seagen by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

