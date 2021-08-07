SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.22 EPS

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,145. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEAS. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

