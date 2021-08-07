SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $43.81, but opened at $46.46. SeaWorld Entertainment shares last traded at $46.67, with a volume of 5,588 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,796 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $89,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after buying an additional 538,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,187,000.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.