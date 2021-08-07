Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) PT Raised to GBX 1,848 at Canaccord Genuity

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,845 ($24.11) to GBX 1,848 ($24.14) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,375 ($17.96) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 590 ($7.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,389.97 ($18.16). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,134. The stock has a market cap of £256.27 million and a P/E ratio of 16.14.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

