Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 20 on September 27th

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:STB opened at GBX 1,375 ($17.96) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,134. The firm has a market cap of £256.27 million and a PE ratio of 16.14. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 590 ($7.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,389.97 ($18.16).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,845 ($24.11) to GBX 1,848 ($24.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

