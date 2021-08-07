SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.40.

SCWX opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 1.14.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $278,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $157,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 130.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

