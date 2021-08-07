Seedify.fund Market Cap Tops $3.79 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $3.79 million and $440,826.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00123424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00154316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,840.51 or 0.99711779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.86 or 0.00805001 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

