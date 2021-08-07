Seedify.fund One Day Volume Reaches $733,707.00 (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $733,707.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00046866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00143628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00155336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,099.80 or 0.99791901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.70 or 0.00800379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

