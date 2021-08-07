SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,168.14 ($15.26).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

LON SGRO traded down GBX 23.50 ($0.31) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,245.50 ($16.27). 2,204,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,578. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,138.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a market cap of £14.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,284 ($16.78).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Gulliford purchased 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

