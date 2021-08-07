Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. Select Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.910-$3.080 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.91-3.08 EPS.

NYSE:SEM traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 972,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,767. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In other Select Medical news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,135,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,496,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

