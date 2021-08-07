Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $129.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

SMLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Wednesday.

Semler Scientific stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.84. The firm has a market cap of $776.60 million, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 75.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. Analysts predict that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Semler Scientific news, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. Also, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

