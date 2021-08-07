Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reduced their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.46.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $213.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

