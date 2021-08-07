Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 163.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.59.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $141.59 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 133.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 118.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

