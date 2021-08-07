Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $147,374,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after acquiring an additional 338,781 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $57,925,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $352.09 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $352.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.01.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

