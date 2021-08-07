Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 15,062 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 191,523 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 23,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,125,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $32.56 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.52.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

