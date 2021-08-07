Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 32,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $172.38 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

