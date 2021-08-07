Serco Group (LON:SRP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

SRP has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 139.40 ($1.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 138.85.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

