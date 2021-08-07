Seres Therapeutics’ (MCRB) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MCRB has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MCRB opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 4.02.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.38% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

