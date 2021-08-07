Serge Topjian Sells 10,000 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Serge Topjian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Serge Topjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Serge Topjian sold 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $372,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Serge Topjian sold 11,657 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $457,070.97.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -216.71. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.03.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 13.5% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 9.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 5.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

MAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

