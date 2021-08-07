Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.78

Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and traded as low as $21.93. Seven & i shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 20,592 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

