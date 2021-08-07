Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) and Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Financial Contrast

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Applied DNA Sciences and Sharing Economy International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied DNA Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied DNA Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 169.61%. Given Applied DNA Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied DNA Sciences is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and Sharing Economy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied DNA Sciences $1.93 million 26.38 -$13.03 million ($3.32) -2.05 Sharing Economy International $50,000.00 94.42 -$6.72 million N/A N/A

Sharing Economy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied DNA Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

Applied DNA Sciences has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied DNA Sciences -272.49% -135.50% -94.33% Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -84.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sharing Economy International beats Applied DNA Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications and can be used to fortify brand protection efforts, and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide definitive real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT Supply Chain Platform that provides proof of product claims for materials, items, or products. It also manufactures and sells COVID-19 PCR-based molecular diagnostic test kit under the LineaTM COVID-19 Assay Kit trademark; and non-diagnostic COVID-19 pooled surveillance testing to detect instances of COVID-19 in defined populations under the safeCircle trademark. In addition, the company provides preclinical contract research and manufacturing services for the nucleic acid-based therapeutic markets; and contract research services to RNA based drug and biologic customers for preclinical studies. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International, Inc. develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines. The Sharing Economy segment targets the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

