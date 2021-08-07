SHIBA INU (SHIB) Trading 7% Higher This Week

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $303.40 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00047399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00119561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00157165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,263.75 or 0.99908315 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.00 or 0.00805945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.03 or 0.06438362 BTC.

The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

