Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.30.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 2.39. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,131.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 673,044 shares of company stock valued at $57,856,574 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,594,000 after purchasing an additional 773,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after purchasing an additional 751,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,042,000 after purchasing an additional 610,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,056.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.