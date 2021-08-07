Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,649 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

