ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells $440,725.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $440,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $473,875.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total value of $446,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $182.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $203.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.35.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

