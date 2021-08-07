ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.00.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $182.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.35. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $99,778.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,464,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 863,176 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,801,000 after purchasing an additional 244,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 241,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after purchasing an additional 213,548 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

