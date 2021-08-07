Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.76. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 261,148 shares trading hands.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

