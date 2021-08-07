Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €190.00 ($223.53).

Shares of SAE traded down €0.90 ($1.06) during trading on Friday, reaching €121.20 ($142.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,359 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €145.46. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

