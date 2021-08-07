Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €190.00 ($223.53).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAE traded down €0.90 ($1.06) during trading on Friday, reaching €121.20 ($142.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,359 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €145.46. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.