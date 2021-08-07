Sidoti Upgrades ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) to “Buy”

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $121.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $104.00. Sidoti’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.31. ePlus has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $107.64.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ePlus will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $73,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 102.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ePlus by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

