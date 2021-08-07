Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Energy currently has an average rating of Buy.

SMEGF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. 1,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

