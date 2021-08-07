Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SMEGF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Shares of SMEGF opened at $27.88 on Thursday. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.