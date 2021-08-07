Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €145.00 ($170.59) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Siltronic stock opened at €138.70 ($163.18) on Thursday. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €141.41.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

