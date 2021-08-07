Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SVM. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $820.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,793,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 359,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 350,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 334,654 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,471,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 249,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

